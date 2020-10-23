Kamran & Hooman are two brothers who have become the hottest Persian group outside of Iran. Born in Tehran, raised in Canada and the United States, Kamran & Hooman were influenced by such artists like Michael Jackson. They came to fame as members of the famous pop group "Black Cats", becoming instantly the biggest teen idols. Mixing western pop, dance & R&B sounds to create a unique style. Through a hugely successful solo career, Kamran & Hooman have become accomplished artists who are now widely considered as one of pop culture's most influential entertainers in their market. Selling out venues from all across the globe, including Europe, Asia, Middle East, North America and Australia. With their unparalleled stage presence, dance, pyro explosions and breathtaking show, Kamran & Hooman have revolutionized the showmanship of their market, and were recognized as the most must see act. In 2005, with the release of their first solo album "20", Kamran & Hooman broke the record for the best selling album of all time in their market. This record still stands to this day. Now Kamran & Hooman's fans range from young to old, transforming themselves from teen idols to contemporary top charting, influential successful artists.

Kamran & Hooman have also joined R&B artist Mya, actor Sean Tube (Iron man, The Nativity Story...) to attend the Michael J. Fox Foundation: Le reve: Indulge the dream, play 4 parkinson's in New York. Also joined HBO host Bill Maher to attend Tommy Lee's "Rock Star Nova" album release red carpet party for Lukas Rossi. Even Bollywood, (India's Hollywood) recognizes Kamran & Hooman, early 2009, they were invited to attend the "Jodha Akbar" private screening (starring Heretic Roshan) by the director himself, Rakesh Roshan, who is known as the Steven Spielberg of Bollywood. Their second solo album , SHENASNAMEH, redefined and created another music revolution. Beating any earlier records they held in record sales, concert attendance and media attention, Kamran & Hooman have successfully remained on top and proved that they are truly on a level of their own.

As the International scene pays close attention, Kamran & Hooman look to go further in the horizon by crossing over in other markets, including the American market and opening up a whole new chapter in their career. Working with producers like KC Porter (3 times Grammy award winner) and Sebastian Jacome, many exciting projects and duets are in the horizon but for Kamran & Hooman, this is only the beginning.

