No 1 free MALAYSIA and SINGAPORE, Live Chat Room where you meet and greet netizens primarily from Malaysia & Singapore, but not limited to. It is a place for global users too, who pursue their interest on social & cultural diversity.

Join us to make new friends, embrace cultures, and expand your social network. Dont hesitate! Our Chatroom is 100% secured and easily accessible via phones, its a web-based responsive chatroom.

Be our guest or register to unlock fun features. Listen to online radio on a click of a button while you chat.

Why wait? Login now & enjoy chatting. Connect instantly with random people. Who knows, CUPID may work his magic on single girls and boys out there.

App Features:

* Manage profile with photos

* Free & Fast live chat rooms

* Voice chat

* Send attachments

* Send Youtube videos

* Send GIF

* Guest and Members Chat

* 100+ Emojis

* Funny stickers

* Change text color

* Change nick color

* Manage profile

* Malaysia, Singapore Radio FM

* Private chat

* Block users

* Add / Manage Friend list

* Wall post

* & More features