Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Kampung Chat- Malaysia & Singapore Chat room for Android

By Soulmate0886 Free

Developer's Description

By Soulmate0886

No 1 free MALAYSIA and SINGAPORE, Live Chat Room where you meet and greet netizens primarily from Malaysia & Singapore, but not limited to. It is a place for global users too, who pursue their interest on social & cultural diversity.

Join us to make new friends, embrace cultures, and expand your social network. Dont hesitate! Our Chatroom is 100% secured and easily accessible via phones, its a web-based responsive chatroom.

Be our guest or register to unlock fun features. Listen to online radio on a click of a button while you chat.

Why wait? Login now & enjoy chatting. Connect instantly with random people. Who knows, CUPID may work his magic on single girls and boys out there.

App Features:

* Manage profile with photos

* Free & Fast live chat rooms

* Voice chat

* Send attachments

* Send Youtube videos

* Send GIF

* Guest and Members Chat

* 100+ Emojis

* Funny stickers

* Change text color

* Change nick color

* Manage profile

* Malaysia, Singapore Radio FM

* Private chat

* Block users

* Add / Manage Friend list

* Wall post

* & More features

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now