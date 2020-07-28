Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
No 1 free MALAYSIA and SINGAPORE, Live Chat Room where you meet and greet netizens primarily from Malaysia & Singapore, but not limited to. It is a place for global users too, who pursue their interest on social & cultural diversity.
Join us to make new friends, embrace cultures, and expand your social network. Dont hesitate! Our Chatroom is 100% secured and easily accessible via phones, its a web-based responsive chatroom.
Be our guest or register to unlock fun features. Listen to online radio on a click of a button while you chat.
Why wait? Login now & enjoy chatting. Connect instantly with random people. Who knows, CUPID may work his magic on single girls and boys out there.
App Features:
* Manage profile with photos
* Free & Fast live chat rooms
* Voice chat
* Send attachments
* Send Youtube videos
* Send GIF
* Guest and Members Chat
* 100+ Emojis
* Funny stickers
* Change text color
* Change nick color
* Manage profile
* Malaysia, Singapore Radio FM
* Private chat
* Block users
* Add / Manage Friend list
* Wall post
* & More features