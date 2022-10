Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Wallpapers is an application that provides images for kamen rider fans.

Kamen Rider is a tokusatsu series from Japan besides Super Sentai. Throughout the screening of the Kamen Rider series in Japan it is divided into two eras, namely Kamen Rider Era Showa and Kamen Rider Era Heisei. This era was adapted to the Japanese empire which was then in power. The Showa era in Japan was marked by the reign of Emperor Hirohito on December 25, 1926 to January 7, 1989. While the Heisei era began after Emperor Akihito ruled on January 8, 1989.

Kamen Rider is the first series in the Showa era, played by Hiroshi Fujioka as Takeshi Hongo. The 90s generation is familiar with this series. Even the actor's iconic style of change (Henshin) was even copied by the children of the 90s. In this series, Takeshi Hongo fights the main villain named Shocker, a terrorist organization that turns humans into mutants. The series airs 98 episodes.

- Kamen Rider Ryuki

- Kamen Rider 555/Faiz

- Kamen Rider Blade

- Kamen Rider Hibiki

- Kamen Rider Kabuto

- Kamen Rider Den-O

- Kamen Rider Kiva

- Kamen Rider Decade

- Kamen Rider W

- Kamen Rider OOO

- Kamen Rider Forze

- Kamen Rider Wizard

- Kamen Rider Gaim

- Kamen Rider Drive

- Kamen Rider Ghost

- Kamen Rider Ex-Aid

- Kamen Rider Build

