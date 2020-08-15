Kahani is the one-stop solution for all your audio book needs. Kahani offers you free, unlimited access to all your favorite Hindi short stories, love stories, romantic stories, horror stories, drama, biographies, poems, shayari, bhajan geet and much more.

With our plethora of collection from New Stories to Old Classics, we have stories on heart breaks, crime and violence, the partition, womens issues, women empowerment, devotional poems from the Bhakti movement, religious texts, biographies of freedom fighters and stories by the best Hindi writers. These stories are narrated by professional narrators and presented to you in high quality audiobook format.

Also explore and listen to new and interesting stories depending on your mood or liking through our discover section and listen to curated collections like The Best of the Best, The Bhakti Movement, Love & Pain, Inspiring Stories and many more.

Listen to audiobooks by famous writers like Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hassan Manto, Ismat Chugtai, Jaishankar Prasad, Amrita Pritam, Dharamvir Bharti, Bhisham Sahni and many more. We also have poems, shayari, dohas and ghazals by writers like Sant Kabir, Meerabai, Surdas, Tulsidas, Mirza Ghalib, Sahir Ludhianvi and many more. On our app we offer audio books and stories for children as well, such as the Panchatantra and The Arabian Nights.

We also have a full section on religious and devotional works such as Hanuman Chalisa, Mirabai ke padh, etc

You will never get bored of listening to our audiobooks at Kahani because our stories and collections are updated daily.

Kahani Storytelling app offers:

+ Access to 1000s of Hindi stories

+ Collections created by experts

+ Save your favourite stories, playlists and keep track of your listening history

+ Listen to Non-stop Stories for free.

+ Stories updated daily

+ Dedicated sections for all genres. Tragedy, Classic, Womens Issues, Comedy, Romantic, Childrens

Stories, Poetry, Suspense, Devotional, Historic, Crime, Action, Biography, Plays, Educational, Self Help, Horror, Mythology, Nonfiction, Science & Technology

+ Enjoy publication details of your favourite stories

+ Experience the user friendly app in English & Hindi

+ Ability to enjoy and rate stories, writers and narrators

+ Listen offline section for you to download your stories and listen even without an internet connection

Download the app to listen to audiobooks & stories on the go for free!

Submission information for interested authors and writers

WE ARE ALWAYS ON THE LOOKOUT FOR GREAT STORIES ! If you have written an original story and want to share it with the world as a narrated audiobook, do visit our website for further information (http://kahani.co/website/writers.php)

For privacy policy, please go to http://kahani.co/website.privacy.php

and http://kahani.co for other general information

Like us on Facebook: fb.me/kahani.audiobooks

Send Feedback: info@kahani.co

*Offline content is only playable from Kahani application.