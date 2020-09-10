Kaagaz App is the Best Indian Document scanner app. It turns your phone camera to a PDF Scanner. You can share scanned files as PDF or JPG

How to scan documents or PDF with Kaagaz Scanner App

1. Download the App

2. Take pictures of the document or select images from the gallery

3. Fine tune the edges after our automatic edge selection

4. Choose from amazing filters - Magic Colour, Gray Mode, B/W or Original

5. Voila! Your scanned PDF is ready to be shared via email, social media or text

With Kaagaz Scanner you can basically convert any images or pictures to PDF.

Features of Kaagaz Scanner App

1. Four Scanning Modes Black & White, Colour Scan, Grayscale & Original

2. Page Edges detected automatically and can be manually adjusted

3. Share PDF Files via Email, Social Media, Text etc.

4. Scan multiple documents at once i.e. Batch Mode

5. Enhance scan quality

6. Edge Zoom for Better Cropping

7. App Lock for better Documents and Data Security

Kaagaz App is a perfect app to work as a camera scanner, document scanner or multi page PDF scanner

Kaagaz Scanner is 100% made in India by graduates of IITs and following are the benefits of Kaagaz App over other Document Scanning Apps

1. Completely free to use

2. No watermark on scanned images

3. No Sign In Required

4. No Advertisements

5. Also available in Hindi

Kaagaz Scanner app users can easily scan

1. Personal IDs, Insurance Documents, Medical Documents

2. Vehicle Documents, Bills & Invoices

3. Books, Articles

4. Official Documents, Contracts, Files, etc.

5. Assignments, Homework

6. Class Notes, Lecture Notes or Handwritten Notes

Kaagaz Scanner is a free to use and completely offline PDF Creator which makes scanning documents easy while ensuring complete security of your data.