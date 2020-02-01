KaBOOM! 3D is a unique, crazily destructive shooting and physics simulation game!

Pull out your weapon, aim and fire!

The block world is entirely destructible! Blow it up!

Multiple Diverse Levels!

Select your weapon of choice and cause havoc!

2 Game Modes to Choose From!

[Free Mode]

Destroy the world to your heart's content!

Hit it, shoot it, blow it up!

Do whatever you will!

[Score Mode]

You have one minute from your first shot

to do as much damage to the world as possible!