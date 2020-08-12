KWAV 96.9 FM is Playing Today's Music! Download our official app, it's free, and never be without your favorites. Start listening Now. Plus, get access to all our videos, podcasts, contests and tons of cool stuff.

Use the KWAV app to discover Music. See the current song played and the history of all the songs we played. Save songs to 96.9 KWAV FAVORITES PLAYLIST with Apple Music and play them on demand.

Never be without your favorite radio station or music. Listen at Work, Home or on the Road. Install our app now and play all our great music!