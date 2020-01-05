X

KVVP 105.7 FM Today's Country for Android

By Doug Stannard Free

Developer's Description

By Doug Stannard

KVVP is Today's Country 105.7 FM, the oldest continuously operating FM in Vernon Parish, Louisiana. Signed on in 1977, KVVP has served a five parish area with local news and community information, sports, weather and contemporary country music since the beginning. Locally owned and operated our investment in the surrounding communities runs deep. Join us 24/7 for the best in today's country music.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.11

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 9.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping