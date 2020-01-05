KVVP is Today's Country 105.7 FM, the oldest continuously operating FM in Vernon Parish, Louisiana. Signed on in 1977, KVVP has served a five parish area with local news and community information, sports, weather and contemporary country music since the beginning. Locally owned and operated our investment in the surrounding communities runs deep. Join us 24/7 for the best in today's country music.
