The Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry department serves students, livestock producers and the animal and food industries through teaching, research and education. The K-State ASI app allows users to search for educational events and activities hosted by the department. Users can view schedules and download resources as well as access directions and points of interest. The app also includes access to online educational tools and news.

Features Include:

Stay up-to-date with K-State ASI educational programs and events

Receive exclusive alerts prior to and during ASI events

Download resources including schedules, bios, FAQs

Access maps and directions to facilities, hotel headquarters and more

Submit event photos