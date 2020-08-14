Join or Sign In

KRIM 96.3FM for iOS

By Chris Higgins Free

Developer's Description

By Chris Higgins

KRIM 96.3FM is a Low Power (LP) community focused radio station. Founded in 2002, KRIM is Arizona's first LP-FM station and is fully funded by the community it serves through the non-profit corporation Payson Council for the Musical Arts, Inc. KRIM features local musicians and actively promotes all live music performances in and around Payson. If you love local radio in Payson, join in and help keep it going. We thank all of you for your support!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0.7

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 7.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
