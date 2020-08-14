KRIM 96.3FM is a Low Power (LP) community focused radio station. Founded in 2002, KRIM is Arizona's first LP-FM station and is fully funded by the community it serves through the non-profit corporation Payson Council for the Musical Arts, Inc. KRIM features local musicians and actively promotes all live music performances in and around Payson. If you love local radio in Payson, join in and help keep it going. We thank all of you for your support!