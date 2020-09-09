KOOL 99.1 (KODZ) is Eugenes work-day radio station playing the Greatest Hits of All Time songs everyone knows. Its non-controversial, upbeat and family friendly. (www. KOOL991.com) (Streaming, Facebook & Mobile)

This application is the official, exclusive application for KOOL 99.1 KODZ under an agreement between KOOL 99.1 KODZ and Nobex Technologies.