X

KOBI-TV NBC5 / KOTI-TV NBC2 - News & Weather for Android

By KOBI-TV NBC5 Free

Developer's Description

By KOBI-TV NBC5

The KOBI NBC5 / KOTI NBC2 App includes:

Top stories and breaking news notifications right on your phone for Northern California and Southern Oregon

250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

High resolution satellite cloud imagery

Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

Current weather updated multiple times per hour

Ability to add and save your favorite weather locations

Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.10.1601

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 4.10.1601

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping