The KOBI NBC5 / KOTI NBC2 App includes:
Top stories and breaking news notifications right on your phone for Northern California and Southern Oregon
250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
High resolution satellite cloud imagery
Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
Current weather updated multiple times per hour
Ability to add and save your favorite weather locations
Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.