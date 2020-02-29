X

KLEKT is the biggest marketplace from Europe for exclusive sneakers and streetwear that connects thousands of buyers and sellers every day and offers the most accurate authentication service.

As a certified middleman, we ensure 100% security and provide you with a fast and effortless buying and selling experience. Our authentication experts personally inspect all details of every item by hand to ensure all purchases are authentic. Made in Europe. Since 2013.

BUY:

Guaranteed authentic. Our experts personally inspect every detail.

100% transparent. No hidden fees!

Only brand-new items with original packaging.

No import duties & taxes within the EU.

Always find sold-out releases on KLEKT.

100% Security. Always.

SELL:

Free Shipping.

Free Pick-Up Service.

Upload items for free in just seconds.

Reach thousands of buyers everyday.

100% Security. Always.

Activate push notifications to get informed on special offers, your purchases, sales and other features. Start buying and selling the most wanted sneakers, streetwear and accessories now!

Most popular brands available on KLEKT for shopping:

Nike, Adidas, Yeezy, Supreme, Off-White, Air Jordan, Balenciaga, The North Face, Converse, Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garcons, Vans, Asics, Palace, A Bathing Ape, Gucci, Kith, Stone Island, Ralph Lauren, New Balance and many more.

