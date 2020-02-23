KISAN.net is a FREE messaging cum networking app available for Android and other smartphones. KISAN uses your phone's Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you connect, follow and message/chat companies, person of your interest. You can also send and receive photos, videos, documents, brochures, share location etc.

WHY USE KISAN.net:

NO FEES: KISAN.net uses your phone's Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available).

MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, brochures. You can share location as well.

CHANNELS : Companies, NGOs, Agri entrepreneurs, progressive farmers etc can create channel on KISAN.net. Channels are a source of regular updates from the entity of our interest. You can follow as many channels as you want.

KISAN.net WEB: You can also access KISAN.net right from your computer's browser.

SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? KISAN.net works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone's existing address book.

ALWAYS LOGGED IN: You're always logged in so you don't miss any updates from the channels. If you log out, you can easily login again with you registered mobile number and a One Time Password (OTP)

QUICKLY INVITE & CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts. Your contacts are imported into the app so that you can invite your friends on KISAN.net.

OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, KISAN.net will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

AND MUCH MORE

*Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details.