X

KChiefs &Pirates Quiz for Android

By MR Ganes Free

Developer's Description

By MR Ganes

The concept is simple, you have 1 picture and you must guess which player it is! How many will you be able to recognise?

Come and test your skills!

Only 1% of players have managed to finish the game!

PLAY IT NOW

Whether you are on a plane, at your place, or even at work you can take part in the fun and test your knowledge!

The only rule: guess the players!

Players from both Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates!

No sign-up

Play offline

UNLIMITED FUN

Hundreds of players available!

New players added regularly in real-time. No need to update to continue playing!

A CONTINUOUS CHALLENGE

Able to find all the players? Some levels too easy? Don't worry, the next ones will be much harder :) Request help from friends.

Like us on Facebook to be aware about our releases.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3.7z

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 3.3.7z

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping