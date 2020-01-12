The concept is simple, you have 1 picture and you must guess which player it is! How many will you be able to recognise?

Come and test your skills!

Only 1% of players have managed to finish the game!

PLAY IT NOW

Whether you are on a plane, at your place, or even at work you can take part in the fun and test your knowledge!

The only rule: guess the players!

Players from both Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates!

No sign-up

Play offline

UNLIMITED FUN

Hundreds of players available!

New players added regularly in real-time. No need to update to continue playing!

A CONTINUOUS CHALLENGE

Able to find all the players? Some levels too easy? Don't worry, the next ones will be much harder :) Request help from friends.

Like us on Facebook to be aware about our releases.