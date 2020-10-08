Applications to view information about the status and schedule of flights Borispol Airport online.

Information for the online scoreboard is updated automatically and comes directly from the official website of the airport https://kbp.aero, which makes the information relevant and reliable.

The main functions of the application:

News of the International Airport Borispol;

Information about arrivals, departures, delays, cancellations of flights;

Subscribe to updates on the flights you are interested in and receive instant notifications of changes to your phone;

Ability to select one of the three languages of the application;

Schedule information for requests is loaded directly online and is lightweight.

ATTENTION! Information for the Internet connection is charged according to the tariffs of your service provider.

Travel in comfort!

If you have any suggestions or feedback, contact us:

info@kbp-aero.com