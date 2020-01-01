Okres jesieni i zimy w Bochni to czas od kilku lat naznaczony zmaganiami ze smogiem. Nie pozwl zanieczyszczeniom zrujnowa swojego zdrowia i zaplanuj swoje aktywnoci tak, eby unikn przebywania na zewntrz wtedy, kiedy powietrze jest najbardziej zanieczyszczone. Dziki aplikacji w atwy sposb sprawdzisz kiedy mona bezpiecznie spdzi czas na zewntrz

Dane do aplikacji dostarcza Airly.eu oraz BeskidInstruments

English version:

Autumn and winter season in Bochnia, Poland is a period of fighting with air pollution and smog. Don't let it ruin your health and plan your activities in the way, which allows you to avoid exposing yourself to highest pollution levels. With this app you can easily check when it is save to spend some time outside.

Application is powered by data provided by Airly.eu and BeskidInstruments