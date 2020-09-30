Join or Sign In

KB's Forex Signals for iOS

By Kristina Bethea Free

Developer's Description

By Kristina Bethea

KBs Forex Signals is an app designed to help traders make potential profits in the foreign exchange market. There is a risk, and its recommended to trade only what you can afford.

With KBs Forex Signals, users will receive 5-10+ live signals a day depending on the volume of the market.

Users also have access to their dashboard for signal updates and to the Traderoom where they can chat if needed.

Traders are not obligated to take every signal, and its encouraged to manage risk if they do.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
