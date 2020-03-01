X

KANSAI Wi-Fi(Official) for iOS

By Union of Kansai Governments,Kansai Economic Federation Free

Developer's Description

By Union of Kansai Governments,Kansai Economic Federation

Easy access for tourists to free Wi-Fi all over KANSAI area !!

One-time registration!!

Save yourself the hassle of user registration for each new hotspot.

Connect with a single tap!!

Connect to free Wi-Fi easily at many locations.

Search for Wi-Fi hotspots!!

Use the offline map of major hotspots to search for Wi-Fi access.

Currently available in the following 5 languages:

English, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Korean, and Japanese.

This app is provided in cooperation with municipality offering Wi-Fi access to travelers visiting Japan.

[Corresponding areas]

Shiga prefecture, Kyoto prefecture, Osaka prefecture, Hyogo prefecture, Nara prefecture, Wakayama prefecture, Tottori prefecture, Tokushima prefecutre,Kyoto city, Osaka city, Sakai city, Kobe city,

[Caution]

Users are responsible for any 3G/LTE data fees incurred.

Free Wi-Fi is provided through unencrypted wireless segments.

