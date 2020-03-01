Easy access for tourists to free Wi-Fi all over KANSAI area !!
One-time registration!!
Save yourself the hassle of user registration for each new hotspot.
Connect with a single tap!!
Connect to free Wi-Fi easily at many locations.
Search for Wi-Fi hotspots!!
Use the offline map of major hotspots to search for Wi-Fi access.
Currently available in the following 5 languages:
English, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Korean, and Japanese.
This app is provided in cooperation with municipality offering Wi-Fi access to travelers visiting Japan.
[Corresponding areas]
Shiga prefecture, Kyoto prefecture, Osaka prefecture, Hyogo prefecture, Nara prefecture, Wakayama prefecture, Tottori prefecture, Tokushima prefecutre,Kyoto city, Osaka city, Sakai city, Kobe city,
[Caution]
Users are responsible for any 3G/LTE data fees incurred.
Free Wi-Fi is provided through unencrypted wireless segments.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.