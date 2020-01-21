K-pop Lyrics Offline is a lyrics catalogue for K-pop ( ~ KPOP) songs.

You can sing to your favorite songs even when you are offline.

Your collection will be updated automatically when you have Internet connection.

As soon as new song or album is released web publish its lyrics and translations.

We are adding translations in other languages besides English.

My Favorites

you can create collection of your favorite artists, group, songs and dramas

Update My Collection

you can manually update your collection with the latest songs

your collection will always be up-to-date

Search

you can search in song lyrics and titles

you can search for a particular artist, group or drama

Recently Added

view the changes to your collection after the last update

Add more

you can add more artists, groups, songs or dramas at any time

Make a Request

you can request song lyrics, translations, artists or groups whether they are new or missing

you can view all pending and completed requests

Report a Problem

you can request new features

you can report an issue