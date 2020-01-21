X

K-pop Lyrics Offline for K-Drama & Kpop fans for Android

By Qinchow Free

Developer's Description

By Qinchow

K-pop Lyrics Offline is a lyrics catalogue for K-pop ( ~ KPOP) songs.

You can sing to your favorite songs even when you are offline.

Your collection will be updated automatically when you have Internet connection.

As soon as new song or album is released web publish its lyrics and translations.

We are adding translations in other languages besides English.

My Favorites

you can create collection of your favorite artists, group, songs and dramas

Update My Collection

you can manually update your collection with the latest songs

your collection will always be up-to-date

Search

you can search in song lyrics and titles

you can search for a particular artist, group or drama

Recently Added

view the changes to your collection after the last update

Add more

you can add more artists, groups, songs or dramas at any time

Make a Request

you can request song lyrics, translations, artists or groups whether they are new or missing

you can view all pending and completed requests

Report a Problem

you can request new features

you can report an issue

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.1.3299

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 2.3.1.3299

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping