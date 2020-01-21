K-pop Lyrics Offline is a lyrics catalogue for K-pop ( ~ KPOP) songs.
You can sing to your favorite songs even when you are offline.
Your collection will be updated automatically when you have Internet connection.
As soon as new song or album is released web publish its lyrics and translations.
We are adding translations in other languages besides English.
My Favorites
you can create collection of your favorite artists, group, songs and dramas
Update My Collection
you can manually update your collection with the latest songs
your collection will always be up-to-date
Search
you can search in song lyrics and titles
you can search for a particular artist, group or drama
Recently Added
view the changes to your collection after the last update
Add more
you can add more artists, groups, songs or dramas at any time
Make a Request
you can request song lyrics, translations, artists or groups whether they are new or missing
you can view all pending and completed requests
Report a Problem
you can request new features
you can report an issue
