K-Pop Editing & Design Amino for iOS

By Narvii Free

Developer's Description

This is for talented and creative editors and designers who share their love and passion for Korean idols, bands, and celebrities by creating FMVs and edits! Participate in MEPs, organize fan projects, and share your edits and designs!

-JOIN international K-Pop editors who appreciate the culture, performances, music, talent, and artistry of Korean idols and artists

-SHARE your projects, ideas, challenges, collaborations, videos, and photo edits

-FIND other editors and designers that work on similar projects

-DISCOVER the hottest and newest K-Pop FMVs, tutuorials, animations, edits, and more

-PARTICIPATE in multi-editor projects and collab with other editors and designers

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.8.35

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

