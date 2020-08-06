Join or Sign In

K&K Crystal for iOS

K&K Crystal Sdn Bhd is a company that specializes in jewellery supplies and wholesaling. Our main office is located in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia. As a jewellery supplier, our team will constantly update our products to bring our customers something new, special, and exciting.

K&K Crystal Sdn Bhd's main goal is to supply the best quality of jewelleries to meet all our customer's needs. Our company offers a wide selection of products such as Swarovski, Dokoh Iron, Hotfix, Handmake Flower, Glass Pearl, Scaft Charm, etc.

In here, we provide a wide range of services to make your online shopping experiences as simple as possible such as online add to cart, direct online payment, and we do provide shipping services to most of the area within Malaysia.

We welcome your enquiries regarding our jewelleries and would be pleased to answer any questions that you may have.

Key Features:

- Access latest company information and news from us.

- Easily search products and directly send email enquiry to us.

- Easy to find our contact information and location.

- Push Notification update for products & news.

Website:

http://www.kkcrystal.com.my

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 7.9.1

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
