What Justmet is

Justmet is a social network where user respect to each other. People here are in promoting kindness, respect, and empowerment, it is a safe place for people to look for true love. Weve changed the archaic rules of the dating game so you can form meaningful relationships in a respectful way. Like her/him at the first sight? Don't be shy, just right swipe it!

More features? Check below.

Eraser--when there are someone right swiped you, you can check the details inside of the "Like Me" at your chat center. But you need this eraser prop to move the dim layer.

Super Like--Met someone you really like? Use super like to stand out.

Rewind--Accidentally swipe on someone? Shake your phone to use the Rewind and you can choose again.

Gift--Some words inside of your heart and can not be spoken out? Type the words through the gift.

24hrs Extend--As you know, the chat will only save on your phone for 24 hours. Busy as you must need this prop to extent the time limit.

Unlimited Extend--Same as the 24hrs extend. Busy as you need Unlimited Extend to keep the chat.

Unlimited Right Swipes--When you swiped too much on Justmet? You can buy this prop to swipe more.

Justmet Boost

[Description] Monthly Justmet Boost is a renewable subscription. It contains 3 period:

---Subscription Period:

1 month(Auto renewable subscription)

6 month(Auto renewable subscription)

12 month(Auto renewable subscrption)

Justmet Boost contains the above props, including : 1Eraser, 1Superlike, 1 24-hrs Extend,1 Gift, 1Rewind, unlimited extend everyday and unlimited right swipes.

If you choose to purchase Justmet Boost, payment will be charged to your iTunes account at the confirmation of purchase. And your account will be charged for renewal within the 24 hours before the current period ends. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. The current Justmet Boost subscription price starts at $4.99 USD/month. Prices are in US dollars, may vary in countries other than the US, and can be changed without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. If you don't choose to purchase Justmet Boose, you can continue using it for free.

If you have any questions, please check it here on :

https://www.justmet.in/misc/privacy

https://www.justmet.in/misc/service

Easy swiping games

On the app, a match is created after two users have mutually right-swiped on one anothers profiles. From here, user on Justmet can either start a chat with their new match or continue swiping through other profiles on the app.

Respect and fair

There is no difference between Men and Woman, every single person cant initiate a conversation with another, but they can show they're especially interested by using the super like or time extends props feature!

Save Time

By encouraging our users to make the first move, you can only save the 2-ways chat in 24hrs ! Wasting time is wasting life.