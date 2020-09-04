Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Justin Bieber Songs Offline(46 Songs ) for Android

By pimusic Free

Developer's Description

By pimusic

* Songs Offline.

* You can listen to the following songs without internet, our application we developed.

"1 -Ed Sheeran - I Don't Care ",

"2 -10,000 Hours",

"3 -What Do You Mean",

"4 -As Long As You Love Me",

"5 -Love Yourself ",

"6 -Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ",

"7 -Love Me",

"8 -Sorry",

"9 -Baby ft. Ludacris ",

"10 -Don't Check On Me ft. Justin Bieber",

"11 -Beauty And A Beat ft. Nicki Minaj",

"12 -Boyfriend",

"13 -Let Me Love You ft. Justin Bieber",

"14 -Company",

"15 -Never Say Never ft. Jaden Smith ",

"16 -One Less Lonely Girl ",

"17 -I'll Show You",

"18 -Confident ft. Chance The Rapper",

"19 -David Guetta ft Justin Bieber - 2U ",

"20 -Will.i.am",

"21 -Poo Bear ft. Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica - Hard 2 Face Reality",

"22 -Mistletoe",

"23 -All That Matters ",

"24 -BloodPop - Friends ",

"25 -One Time",

"26 -Cold Water",

"27 -Never Let You Go",

"28 -Selena Gomez - Can't Steal Our Love",

"29 -Lolly ft. Juicy J, Justin Bieber",

"30 -ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo",

"31 -Believe",

"32 -Somebody To Love Remix ft. Usher",

"33 -Heartbreaker ",

"34 -U Smile",

"35 -Hold Tight",

"36 -Nothing Like Us",

"37 -Children",

"38 -Pray ",

"39 -Fa La La",

"40 -Eenie Meenie",

"41 -Die In Your Arms",

"42 -Life Is Worth Living",

"43 -No Pressure ft. Big Sean",

"44 -Purpose ",

"45 - The Feeling ft. Halsey",

"46 - No Sense",

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now