Justin Bieber Offline 2020 | Yummy for Android

By Encik Developer Free

Developer's Description

By Encik Developer

Justin Bieber is a phenomenal musician in the world of music and international songs. In 2020, with a single song called Yummy, it succeeded in making netizens amazed by the melodiousness of Justin Bieber's very touching voice.

Here we provide special Justin Bieber songs offline that you can enjoy without the internet and quota

In this application there are also supporting features and information about Justin Bieber.

Song Playlist:

1. Yummy

2. I Don't Care

3. One Time

4. Boyfriend

5. As Long As You Love Me

6. One Less Lonely Girl

7. Company

8. Love Me

9. Baby

10. Beauty and A Beat

11. Never Say Never

12. Love Yourself

13. Eenie Meenie

14. What Do You Mean

15. 10,000 Hours

Application features:

1. Offline Playlist

2. New Song

3. New Album

4. New Graphics

5. Can be set as a ringtone, ringtone, alarm or other notifications

6. Easy to Use

Bonus :

"1 -Ed Sheeran - I Don't Care",

"2 -10,000 Hours",

"3 -What Do You Mean",

"4 -As Long As You Love Me",

"5 -Love Yourself",

"6 -Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix)",

"7 -Love Me",

"8 -Sorry",

"9 -Baby ft. Ludacris",

"10 -Don't Check On Me ft. Justin Bieber",

"11 -Beauty And A Beat ft. Nicki Minaj",

"12-Boyfriend",

"13 -Let Me Love You ft. Justin Bieber",

"14 -Company",

"15 -Never Say Never ft. Jaden Smith",

"16 -One Less Lonely Girl",

"17 -I'll Show You",

"18 -Confident ft. Chance The Rapper",

"19 -David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber - 2U",

"20 -Will.i.am",

"21 -Poo Bear ft. Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica - Hard 2 Face Reality",

"22 -Mistletoe",

"23 -All That Matters",

"24 -BloodPop - Friends",

"25 -One Time",

"26 -Cold Water",

"27 -Never Let You Go",

"28 -Selena Gomez - Can't Steal Our Love",

"29 -Lolly ft. Juicy J, Justin Bieber",

"30 -ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo",

"31 -Believe",

"32 -Somebody To Love Remix ft. Usher",

"33 -Heartbreaker",

"34 -U Smile",

"35 -old Tight",

"36 -Nothing Like Us",

"37 -Children",

"38 -Pray",

"39 -Fa La La",

"40 -Eenie Meenie",

"41 -Die In Your Arms",

"42 -Life Is Worth Living",

"43 -No Pressure ft. Big Sean",

"44 -Purpose",

"45 - The Feeling ft. Halsey",

"46 - No Sense",

Warm Greetings Happy Songs!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
