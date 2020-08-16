Join or Sign In

Junk Flippers: Buy & Sell for iOS

By AppNotch Free

Developer's Description

By AppNotch

Music City Treasure Chest Flea Market is the biggest daily flea market in Nashville, TN. We have over 6,000 square feet of shopping in the building. We have countless treasures in storage we plan to feature online in the future. In the near future we will offer:

Online Auctions- Buy items and pick them up locally or have them shipped

Buy & Sell Groups- Buy & Sell locally.

Online Estate Sales- Have an estate sell online and no worries. People can shop your sale nationwide and have items shipped as well as pick up locally.

Junk Flippers Blogs- Learn the in's and out's of "finding treasures" in the mist of people's junk. We welcome junk flippers around the world to join in with their personal experiences and finds.

Unlimited free membership- Join as a member on our app and encourage all supporters to join the fun.

Flat Rate Moving- We offer flat rate moving in and around Tennessee. We are working on branching out in the future.

Consignment- We will offer consignment. Watch your consigned items sell in online auctions or in our store. We currently only offer consignment in and around Nashville, TN. We are working on branching out in the future.

What are you waiting for join the fun now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 16, 2020
Date Added August 16, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
