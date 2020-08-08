Join or Sign In

Juniper Cloud+5G+AI Solutions for Android

By Kaon Interactive Free

Developer's Description

By Kaon Interactive

The transformation journey to realize the benefits of the Cloud + 5G + AI era is happening now and every service providers journey will be different. There will be no one correct path so it will be critical for service providers to partner with trusted vendors today to help them through the transformational shifts in network architecture, operations and services. Juniper can help by providing a comprehensive set of end-to-end building blocks to enable this transformation. We are in the best position to lead in the Cloud + 5G + AI era with industry-leading solutions that deliver:

Massively Scalable IP Fabric with Network Slicing

Cloud-First Platforms

Automated Operations

Connected Security

Distributed Edge Cloud

We show how these solutions are ideal building blocks of a modern network that is capable of efficiently supporting very diverse use cases that are promised in the Cloud + 5G + AI era, including:

Immersive Experiences (Enhanced Mobile Broadband)

Smart Everything (Massive IoT)

Critical Communications (Critical IoT)

Managed Branch (Wireline)

Metro and Core (Wireline)

Our support for these use cases is backed by real-world deployments that are highlighted.

In addition, Juniper showcases joint solutions with the following partners:

Anuta Networks Ericsson Mellanox

Atos Fujitsu NEC

Canonical Hitachi Red Hat

Corero IBM StackPath

What's new in version 16.9.0

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 16.9.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
