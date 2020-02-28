X

Junior's Building Materials for Android

Shop, view documents and check your Junior's Building Materials account from your Android device.

Features include:

-Shop and check Product Info with your pricing.

-See your Top Items.

-Submit Orders & Quotes.

-Easily find and view ALL your documents (Invoices, Statements, Orders, Quotes, and more).

-Access account information and jobs.

-Contact your Sales Representative.

-Get Store Location(s) and Information.

Contact Junior's Building Materials along with your account ID to receive your account password.

What's new in version 2.11.0.6

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 2.11.0.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

