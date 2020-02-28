Shop, view documents and check your Junior's Building Materials account from your Android device.

Features include:

-Shop and check Product Info with your pricing.

-See your Top Items.

-Submit Orders & Quotes.

-Easily find and view ALL your documents (Invoices, Statements, Orders, Quotes, and more).

-Access account information and jobs.

-Contact your Sales Representative.

-Get Store Location(s) and Information.

Contact Junior's Building Materials along with your account ID to receive your account password.