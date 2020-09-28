Join or Sign In

Jump Monkey:Saving Amazon for Android

By bibiboom Free

Developer's Description

By bibiboom

This is a 2D jumping game.

How to play:Slide your fingers to make a stretch rope, and use the elasticity to make the monkey jump higher.

Monkeys living in the Amazon, the homes suffered a fire, and in order to save the animal partners, they struggled to jump.

Can you stop the fire as quickly as possible and rescue the animals?

Game features:

- Simple but addictive adventure game experience

- a refreshing Combo mechanism

- a variety of map game design

- Home placement income

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.88

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0.88

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

