This is a 2D jumping game.

How to play:Slide your fingers to make a stretch rope, and use the elasticity to make the monkey jump higher.

Monkeys living in the Amazon, the homes suffered a fire, and in order to save the animal partners, they struggled to jump.

Can you stop the fire as quickly as possible and rescue the animals?

Game features:

- Simple but addictive adventure game experience

- a refreshing Combo mechanism

- a variety of map game design

- Home placement income