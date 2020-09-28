Sign in to add and modify your software
This is a 2D jumping game.
How to play:Slide your fingers to make a stretch rope, and use the elasticity to make the monkey jump higher.
Monkeys living in the Amazon, the homes suffered a fire, and in order to save the animal partners, they struggled to jump.
Can you stop the fire as quickly as possible and rescue the animals?
Game features:
- Simple but addictive adventure game experience
- a refreshing Combo mechanism
- a variety of map game design
- Home placement income