Free to play soccer platformer with a great content and fun! Jump and dodge players, control the ball, score a goal and be a soccer Hero!

If you want to practice your scoring, there is also endless platformer part of the game!

You can power up your character casually. You can use referee for your advantage.

You can throw your opponent team players out of soccer field with powerfull shoots.

This game is;

-Extremely fun!

-%100 Indie!

-Innovative platformer with soccer theme!

- Cute, cartoonish and impressive graphics, and animations.