Julia Usher's Ultimate Cookies for Android

By Trellisys.net $3.99

Developer's Description

By Trellisys.net

Hold on to your parchment cone and icing and get ready for some serious fun! Julia M. Ushers Ultimate Cookies puts the power of creative cookie decorating into the palm of your hand. Each cookie decorating project includes referenced links to the recipe for the appropriate dough and icing used, as well as instructional videos that make you feel like Julia is in the room guiding you step by step. Whether you want to bake up some creative gifts for the holidays, wow your friends for a dessert party, or simply challenge your own craft and cooking skills, Julia M. Ushers Ultimate Cookies delivers!

Features include:

20 hand-selected cookie projects from her book, Julia M. Ushers Ultimate Cookies

15 instructional videos, covering various decorating techniques, cross-referenced to each cookie project

Step-by-step project formats with full-color photography

Ability to sort projects by complexity and technique

Julia M. Usher is a celebrated pastry chef, food writer, and food stylist whose work, both written and edible, has appeared in Vera Wang on Weddings, Bon Apptit, Fine Cooking, Better Homes and Gardens, Mary Engelbreits Home Companion, Gastronomica, and nearly every national bridal magazine. Julia is Contributing Editor at Dessert Professional, a 2008 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards finalist, and President of the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

