The Jordex application allows you to easily stay in touch with our team on your mobile devices. Follow the news updates by Jordex and read all about the international Incoterms. They are presented in graphic figures (and explanation in text), to help you do business all over the world with the right agreements.

Our app enriches your experience with the world of Jordex and is an extension on our web-based track and trace application.

We integrated a direct contact-option by e-mail or phone. No need to search your contacts for the right person, just open the app and create a new e-mail or start a conversation from within the app.