You made it! If you're reading this, that means you're ready to sync the data on your phone to my "mainframe." Tap "get" above to start the syncing process. This will allow me to access the HealthKit app on your phone and give you credit for your activity by tracking your steps and active energy data.

Confused by how you got here? Have no idea who I am? Me too. Type jolt.ai on your web browser and let's have a more formal introduction.