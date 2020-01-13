JOKER QUEST - THE #1 SOCIAL BINGO & CARD GAME. We did it again by reinventing the game of Bingo. Play heads up against opponents in the only Bingo game that lets you make decisions and control your fate. Play this NEW innovative bingo game & WIN BIG TODAY!

Bingo Adventures - Travel through beautiful destinations and play Bingo to save the Joker from the Evil King of the North. You decide which Bingo ball you want to take to advance you towards a Bingo while trying to prevent your opponent from getting a Bingo before you. Use exciting Boosts to help you win faster and to collect more mystery chests and chips.

Three Cards Showdown - This fun & exciting card game takes inspiration from poker, rummy, and solitaire in order to provide something special and distinct.

We built on the foundations of poker and solitaire to create a completely innovative game that will provide you with endless hours of fun & thrills. From Miami to Monte Carlo you can show your skills all over the world. Climb the Leaderboard and acquire luxurious medals as you conquer each city.

Start your adventure with a generous Weekly Welcome Bonus that will boost your balance and help you climb to the top. Play every day and uncover the Mystery Gifts for an extra edge.

Enjoy FREE Chips every 4 hours, progressive daily bonus and lots more bonuses and perks within the game.

If you're familiar with Bingo or popular card games like Poker, Whist, Tonk, War, 500 Rummy or Suicide, you'll quickly get the hang of Joker Quest!

Compete against friends and players from all over the world. Invite your friends to play and enjoy a huge bonus for each new player that you recruit.

Do you have what it takes to become the champion? Play Joker Quest now & find out! The Joker is waiting for you...

Features:

Unique gameplay mechanics

Various tournament options

Gorgeous graphics

Daily leaderboard

Wheel of Fortune on select tournaments

Amazing medals reward

Connect with us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JokerQuestGame)

Join the player community for additional advice and perks (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1989818794617398)

This product is intended for an adult audience. This product does not offer "real money gambling" or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. Practice or success at social casino gaming does not imply future success at "real money gambling."