We present you "Joker Lock Screen & Wallpapers" the New Cool app to lock your android screen with Cool Joker wallpapers, If you one of Joker lovers this application for you!

As well as a reliable and modern lock screen.

The use of images in the application can be replaced with your photos or any images from the Internet.

You can select various wallpapers, fonts, date and time format, unlock text and a lot more to make your unlock screen look nice and cool!

For additional security you can set pin password (passcode) or pattern via keypad lock screen for lock security.

Main Features:

- Easy to use.

- Photo (You can set your photos on lock screen)

- Available function preview

- You can change time out (by default 10 seconds )

- Small application size

- Slide to unlock.

- Change time format

- Enable/disable Show status bar

- Enable/disable sound and vibrate

- Set passcode, pattern or PIN to protect your privacy.

- Working fast.

- Joker themes.

- Joker wallpapers for fans.

- Free application.

- Fully customizable

- Consume less memory and battery

- You can change each part of locker screen in app.

For you Joker fans, you should have this application. All the images in this application you can use as wallpaper, you send it to your friends, and you save it to your device's local storage.

Legal Disclaimer:

All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners. This images is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. This application is an unofficial fan based application.

Joker Lock Screen + Locker is an application created by true fans and for fans. No commercial use.

We do not own any images that are displayed inside the app. All rights belong to their respective owners.

Sorry, Not work with fingerprint lock and face id. But you can use it application like cool wallpapers.

