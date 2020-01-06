X

Youre a Johnnies fan. Now, its easier than ever to get the burgers you crave! The Johnnies App allows you to pay with your phone (no wallet necessary), order ahead and earn rewards toward your purchases.

Order all of your Johnnies favorites and modify menu items with just a few taps. Plus, save your past orders for easy ordering next time!

Features

Order and pay in-app for pickup.

Earn points with every purchase.

Every $1 spent earns 1 point.

Unlock even more rewards once you reach Gold and Platinum reward levels.

Spend $250 to unlock Gold Status Level. Earn $5 Rewards as well as additional rewards

each month.

Spend $500 to unlock Platinum Level. Earn $5 Rewards plus additional rewards unlocked

each week!

Gold and Platinum levels valid for one year from the date the level is achieved.

Find the closest Johnnies locations.

Send a gift with a digital Johnnies Gift Card. Its easy to redeem a digital gift card from

email or in the Johnnies app.

Invite your friends to download the app, and they will each get $5 to spend at Johnnies. When they spend it, you will also get a $5 reward!

Questions? Comments? We want to hear from you.

Find us on Instagram (@johnniesok), Facebook (@johnniesok), Twitter (@johnniesok) or drop us a line at http://johnniesburgers.com/contact-us.

At Johnnies, were proud to be a locally owned, family restaurant serving Oklahomans quality, charcoal-broiled burgers since 1971.

