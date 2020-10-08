John's Cleaners & Laundry Mobile provides instant access to your personal John's Cleaners & Laundry account and customer information, giving you the ability to track your orders as they are processed, view your cleaning history and receipts, and much more. Schedule a free on-demand route pickup or simply let the store know that you will be in to grab your itemsall with the push of a button. John's Cleaners & Laundry Mobile will even notify you when your order is ready for pickup, as well as pass along any special information or promotion.

Features listed below are subject to the specific operating polices of your Dry Cleaner:

1) Track your orders in process and view past order history, and receipts.

2) Request a free On-Demand route pickup.

3) Notify the John's Cleaners & Laundry store that you are on your way to pick up your ready orders. Theyll pull and have them available when you walk in.

4) View your customer account information, including your contact information, payment methods, cleaning preferences, etc.

5) Quickly contact John's Cleaners & Laundry by phone or email and access their website all directly from your device.

6) Receive automatic notifications when your orders are ready for pickup notifications, complete with order count and descriptions.

7) Refer a friend and receive credit towards your next cleaning service.