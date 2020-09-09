Join or Sign In

John Cena Ringtones - Intro Soundtracks & Quotes for Android

By Guess Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Guess Apps

This John Cena ringtone app contains the original sounds, quotes & soundtracks which you can set as phone ringtone, notification sound & alarm tone.

Are you a big fan of John Cena and wish to get the Ringtones & Quotes?

If so, download John Cena ringtone app now and get original Ringtones and Quotes on your Android smartphones!

The app contains +20 John Cena quotes

You can't see me

My time is now

Many More

The John Cena sounds included are:

John Cena Intro short

Many More

The John Cena ringtones included are:

John Cena intro

Word Life

Many more

What's included in the app:

You can find many original John Cena ringtones & quotes in this App. But if you looking for something different, no worries, there is also some remix version of the ringtones and John Cena sound effects.

Now Undertaker sounds are included too!

Features:

-Set any John Cena Sound as Ringtone/Notifications/Alarm Sound

-Choose your favorite tone, click on the right corner setting button, set the tone as your new ringtone as easy in few steps!

Notes:

"Set as Alarm" command will not affect existing alarms, only the new ones you create. You need to delete the existing alarm and create a new one to change the alarm sound to the ringtone desired. Some devices may need to select the sound manually from the alarm tone list.

If you have any suggestions for quotes of other characters please let us know. Thanks for using our app :) Please leave a kind review if you like our work, thank you.

And his name is JOHN CENA (tu turutu tuturutu)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

