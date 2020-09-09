Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This John Cena ringtone app contains the original sounds, quotes & soundtracks which you can set as phone ringtone, notification sound & alarm tone.
Are you a big fan of John Cena and wish to get the Ringtones & Quotes?
If so, download John Cena ringtone app now and get original Ringtones and Quotes on your Android smartphones!
The app contains +20 John Cena quotes
You can't see me
My time is now
Many More
The John Cena sounds included are:
John Cena Intro short
Many More
The John Cena ringtones included are:
John Cena intro
Word Life
Many more
What's included in the app:
You can find many original John Cena ringtones & quotes in this App. But if you looking for something different, no worries, there is also some remix version of the ringtones and John Cena sound effects.
Now Undertaker sounds are included too!
Features:
-Set any John Cena Sound as Ringtone/Notifications/Alarm Sound
-Choose your favorite tone, click on the right corner setting button, set the tone as your new ringtone as easy in few steps!
Notes:
"Set as Alarm" command will not affect existing alarms, only the new ones you create. You need to delete the existing alarm and create a new one to change the alarm sound to the ringtone desired. Some devices may need to select the sound manually from the alarm tone list.
If you have any suggestions for quotes of other characters please let us know. Thanks for using our app :) Please leave a kind review if you like our work, thank you.
And his name is JOHN CENA (tu turutu tuturutu)