Joe's Pizza - Santa Monica for iOS

By ChowNow

Developer's Description

By ChowNow

With the Joe's Pizza - Santa Monica mobile app, ordering food for takeout has never been easier. Scroll through our easy-to-navigate menu, select the dishes that strike your fancy, specify any special instructions, submit your payment information securely - and then sit back! A push notification will alert you when your order will be ready.

Your ideal meal is just a few taps away. Download the Joe's Pizza - Santa Monica app free for iPhone today.

With the Joe's Pizza - Santa Monica app you can:

- Browse the restaurant menu and see all customizable options up front

- View the restaurant location, hours, and contact information

- Select from saved delivery addresses

- Place future food orders up to seven days in advance

- Store credit card information securely

- Check out faster with Apple Pay

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6.5

General

Release August 16, 2020
Date Added August 16, 2020
Version 2.6.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

