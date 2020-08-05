Join or Sign In

Jobing.com - Local Job Search for iOS

By Jobing.com Free

Developer's Description

By Jobing.com

Finding a local job from your phone has never been easier. The Jobing.com Mobile App gives you the tools to focus on the jobs youll love, in the location of your choosing. Find, save, and apply to local jobs while hiding others. Easily create a 30 second Cover Video showcasing your personality and receive Alerts when new jobs become available.

Job Search

Find and save local jobs

Apply for jobs you love

Hide jobs you dont want to see again

Company Search

Discover companies hiring nearby

Browse open jobs from your favorite companies

Resumes

Upload and view your resumes

Apply for jobs with the resume you select

Cover Videos

Show your personality and interest through a 30 second cover video

Send optional cover videos when applying for a job

Personalize your cover video for each job or reuse an existing cover video.

Alerts

Save job alerts to receive notifications when new job opportunities arise

Save company alerts to be notified when new positions open for a specific company

With fully localized searching, youll search for jobs and companies closest to you making your local job search easier than ever. Need assistance or have suggestions? Please let us know at app.feedback@jobing.com, wed love to hear from you. Best of luck in your job search and Go Jobing!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
