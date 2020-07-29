JobNimbus is the hub for everything you need to run your business. Track your leads and production, capture photos in the field, record notes, collaborate with your team, sync with your other apps, and keep everything moving through your pipeline.

HIGHLIGHTS

Easy-to-navigate design, putting more of what you do at your fingertips

Lead and sales tracking across customizable workflows

Task list including appointments

Rapid fire photo capture

Calendar with Day, Week, Month, and Agenda views

Quick actions to call, text, email, or get turn-by-turn directions

Caller ID, see whos calling right from your lock screen

Send text messages and have them recorded as notes

CONTACTS & JOBS

Have all your customer and job info right at your fingertips

Track the status of your sales & production with custom workflows

Add/edit anything, even while offline

Call, email or text customers, subcontractors, insurance adjusters, and more, JobNimbus keeps track of everything

Get directions to your jobs

TASKS & CALENDAR

Complete and assign tasks

See whats upcoming, whats overdue, and whats on the plate for today

PHOTOS & ATTACHMENTS

Quickly take pictures on the job site and upload them directly to the job folder

Add scanned documents, PDF contracts, or other attachments from other apps to your jobs

ESTIMATES

Create & edit estimates for your jobs

Pull from your saved Products & Services

Use saved templates to create full estimates in seconds

Email your estimates to your customers

JOBNIMBUS PAYMENTS

Quickly accept payments on your invoices directly within the app. Customers can pay using their bank account or a credit/debit card.

INTEGRATIONS

JobNimbus works with your favorite tools to boost your productivity even further. Accounting, canvassing, forms, you name it.

Integrations include QuickBooks, Zapier, WePay, SalesRabbit, CompanyCam, naturalForms, Google Calendar, HailTrace, and many more.

With JobNimbus, youll have everything you need to make sure nothing slips through the cracks.