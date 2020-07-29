Sign in to add and modify your software
JobNimbus is the hub for everything you need to run your business. Track your leads and production, capture photos in the field, record notes, collaborate with your team, sync with your other apps, and keep everything moving through your pipeline.
HIGHLIGHTS
Easy-to-navigate design, putting more of what you do at your fingertips
Lead and sales tracking across customizable workflows
Task list including appointments
Rapid fire photo capture
Calendar with Day, Week, Month, and Agenda views
Quick actions to call, text, email, or get turn-by-turn directions
Caller ID, see whos calling right from your lock screen
Send text messages and have them recorded as notes
CONTACTS & JOBS
Have all your customer and job info right at your fingertips
Track the status of your sales & production with custom workflows
Add/edit anything, even while offline
Call, email or text customers, subcontractors, insurance adjusters, and more, JobNimbus keeps track of everything
Get directions to your jobs
TASKS & CALENDAR
Complete and assign tasks
See whats upcoming, whats overdue, and whats on the plate for today
PHOTOS & ATTACHMENTS
Quickly take pictures on the job site and upload them directly to the job folder
Add scanned documents, PDF contracts, or other attachments from other apps to your jobs
ESTIMATES
Create & edit estimates for your jobs
Pull from your saved Products & Services
Use saved templates to create full estimates in seconds
Email your estimates to your customers
JOBNIMBUS PAYMENTS
Quickly accept payments on your invoices directly within the app. Customers can pay using their bank account or a credit/debit card.
INTEGRATIONS
JobNimbus works with your favorite tools to boost your productivity even further. Accounting, canvassing, forms, you name it.
Integrations include QuickBooks, Zapier, WePay, SalesRabbit, CompanyCam, naturalForms, Google Calendar, HailTrace, and many more.
With JobNimbus, youll have everything you need to make sure nothing slips through the cracks.