Job&Work is the one and only application to find Daily Jobs for foreigners living in Japan. You can work TOMORROW, or Next Friday or any day without going into troublesome interviews and paper works. You just have to register and apply! It is a magic that you can work on any-day you want, whenever you want.

Not only daily jobs, we also have Part-time Jobs and Full-time Jobs for you to apply and start working for long term.

Moreover, you can give your shifts so that you can be scouted for all types of work specially daily jobs. Just put your free days, and companies will reach out to you.

Of course, we are a multi-language application with supporting English, Japanese, Mongolian languages and are working to increase to Chinese and Vietnamese.

More features are :

(Chat) Chat Bot so that every communication will be smoother and faster than ever will.

(Chat) Translation Function so that you can speak with employer with your own native language.

View and check daily salary, work time.

You can create your CV inside My Resume so that it is easy to provide to potential employers

You can get help from Help Center whenever have trouble.

Notice

It is necessary for you to upload your Resident Card or Zairyu Card() in order to apply to work. It is because we need to know if you are eligible to the work you are applying.

We use your location info to check if you arrived or not to workplace, and if you came to right place. Also knowing your location, we can show you direction on the map.

We use your picture, mobile phone, home address, and request to upload your residence card to confirm your identity correctly and contact in emergency.

We are under law relating to Privacy information. So we dont use your private info any other things.