Follow All Job make it easier to communicate recruiter and employee without paying.

App Feature

- Free registration

- Search relevent job based on your skill,industry,salary,experience.

- find nearby job.

- Save time by viewing only relevent job.

- Employee directly communcate to recruiter.

- Job seeker get nearby and relevant job notification instantly.

- Make it easy for recruiter too.

- Find best candidate without wasting any time.and communicate directly to employee.

- You can also chat with other users that use followal app and saved in your contact book.

- We can create resume based on your profile so u can directly send your resume to recruiter.

- Recruiter can get nearby and relevant employee instantly.

- We also provide recruiter to schedule interview.so they can get instant update about interview and make it easy to schedule multiple interview.

So Why wait to download app? Download Follow All Job app now and be the first to get relevent job notification .

If you have any queries,please feel free to contact us at info@followal.com.