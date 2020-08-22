Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Job Search & Hire Candidates: DIRECT JOB: FOLLOWAL for Android

By Followal Infotech LLP Free

Developer's Description

By Followal Infotech LLP

Follow All Job make it easier to communicate recruiter and employee without paying.

App Feature

- Free registration

- Search relevent job based on your skill,industry,salary,experience.

- find nearby job.

- Save time by viewing only relevent job.

- Employee directly communcate to recruiter.

- Job seeker get nearby and relevant job notification instantly.

- Make it easy for recruiter too.

- Find best candidate without wasting any time.and communicate directly to employee.

- You can also chat with other users that use followal app and saved in your contact book.

- We can create resume based on your profile so u can directly send your resume to recruiter.

- Recruiter can get nearby and relevant employee instantly.

- We also provide recruiter to schedule interview.so they can get instant update about interview and make it easy to schedule multiple interview.

So Why wait to download app? Download Follow All Job app now and be the first to get relevent job notification .

If you have any queries,please feel free to contact us at info@followal.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now