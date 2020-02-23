X

Joan Sebastian || Mix for Android

Biography Joan Sebastian:

Jos Manuel Figueroa (April 8, 1951 July 13, 2015), better known as Joan Sebastian (pronounced [xo'an seas'tjan]), was a Mexican singer-songwriter.He wrote more than 1,000 songs including compositions for Vicente Fernndez, Lucero, Pepe Aguilar, and Roco Drcal.His music is a mixture of Latin pop, ranchera and grupera music. Sebastian was awarded seven Latin Grammy Awards and five Grammy Awards, making him the most awarded Mexican performer in Grammy history.

Joan Sebastian List :

25 Rosas

A Caballo

A Gu Gu Di Di Da Da

A las sombras de guamuchil

A medio metro

Adis cario

Adios y bienvenida

Adorado tormento

Afortunado

Aguila en el viento

Ahora entiendo

Ahora si va en serio

Aire

Aires de ayer

