It's time to sharpen your game with the OFFICIAL BJJ Coach Association "Single Instructional" COMBO Container App! Developed by Professor Marcello C. Monteiro, this instructional material covers a wide variety of different GAMES, letting you focus on one particular area in depth! More interactive than ever before; after studying the techniques found in our "Training Videos" section, use the Official BJJ Coach "Training Timer" to monitor your Jiu Jitsu rolling sessions. Also, make sure to take notes with our Jiu Jitsu Association "Training Notepad"! It's time to take your game to the next level!!!

-Access ALL 13 "Single Instructionals" in the NEW COMBO Container App.

-Updated design.

-"About Marcello" interactive Data-base. Learn all about his mark on the history of Jiu Jitsu and his qualifications.

Release February 7, 2020
Date Added February 7, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
