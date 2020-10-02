Jio Telecom has launched an app named Jio Pos Plus for all its Jio partners. This app has been launched specifically for Jio Retailers, to manage customer related activities. Jio Retailers can provide all the technical facilities to their Jio Customers with the help of this app.

What is Jio Pos Plus?

Jio Pos Plus is a Jio Partner app made for Jio Retailers. With the help of this app, every Jio customer is provided with technical service related to Jio. This app manages all activities related to Jio customers such as: - Mobile recharge, electricity bill, Aadhaar registration, Jio equipment and E-KYC.

With the help of this app, the purchase and sale of all Jio devices and devices can be managed.

If you are an app Jio retailer, you can order all Jio products (Hotspot, SimCard and JioPhone) with its help.

With its help, you can find out the number of all Jio Products in a few seconds.

If you want to return a product, you can do that too.

DiSCLAIMER:

This is just guide app to help people to know how to use Jio Pos Plus App Easily.