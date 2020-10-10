Characters/Roles: Jin is the main player

Game Story:

Little Jin must pass through cities intercepting messages with no human contact. To prevent detection Jin can collect various artefacts to avoid contact. During the mad dash to his house, Jin must intercept as many messages as possible in order to unlock other cities in his quest for domination.

Game Tips:

- Make it home as soon as possible

- Coins buy you extra time

- Cape makes you run faster

- Avoid people contact

- Shield protects you from others

Environments:

- China

- Australia

- Italy

- USA

- India