Jiji.ug for iOS

By Walie Holdings Free

Developer's Description

By Walie Holdings

Jiji is the best place to sell anything to real people.

It is the biggest free online classified with an advanced security system. We provide a simple hassle-free solution to sell and buy almost anything.

How to sell on Jiji?

1. Register

2. Make photos of your item.

3. Press SELL.

4. Answer the messages and calls from your clients!

How to buy on Jiji?

1. Search for the item.

2. Contact a seller.

3. Take your item or order a delivery.

4. Leave your feedback about the seller.

Safety

1. General

We are highly focused on the security and can solve any issues in short-terms. Thats why we ask you, kindly, to leave a review after purchasing. If you run into any problems with a seller, you can report us and Jiji Team will check this seller as soon as possible.

2. Personal safety tips.

- Do not pay in advance, even for the delivery

- Try to meet at a safe, public location

- Check the item BEFORE you buy it

- Pay only after collecting the item

Sell like a pro!

1. Pay attention to the details.

Make good photos of your goods, write clear and detailed description.

2. Answer quickly.

Dont make your buyer wait for your message for days. Be online or get SMS notifications on your messages.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 13.1.5

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 13.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
