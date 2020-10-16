Magic diamond power is in your hand now!

Slide fingers to take on hyper enchanting challenges in the Diamond Star land!

How to Play

- Swap to connect 3 or more diamonds of the same

- Match 4 diamonds to generate 1 Special Diamond

- Switch 2 Special Diamond for even greater crunching effect

- Match 5 diamonds vertically or horizontally for 1 Color Diamond

- The Special Diamond can clear diamonds of one same color

- Attain level aim within required moves

Tips: Crunch more diamonds each time. You will be rewarded!

Diamond Star New Features

- 144 new tricky diamond levels

- Enchanted & fresh scenes (Magic Woods, Morning Glade, Cliff Trail)

- Breathtaking diamond crunch effects

- An amazing arsenal of combos and power-ups

- Various preciously spectacular diamond elements

Start off for diamond exploring venture with epic Diamond Star!