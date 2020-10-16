Sign in to add and modify your software
Magic diamond power is in your hand now!
Slide fingers to take on hyper enchanting challenges in the Diamond Star land!
How to Play
- Swap to connect 3 or more diamonds of the same
- Match 4 diamonds to generate 1 Special Diamond
- Switch 2 Special Diamond for even greater crunching effect
- Match 5 diamonds vertically or horizontally for 1 Color Diamond
- The Special Diamond can clear diamonds of one same color
- Attain level aim within required moves
Tips: Crunch more diamonds each time. You will be rewarded!
Diamond Star New Features
- 144 new tricky diamond levels
- Enchanted & fresh scenes (Magic Woods, Morning Glade, Cliff Trail)
- Breathtaking diamond crunch effects
- An amazing arsenal of combos and power-ups
- Various preciously spectacular diamond elements
Start off for diamond exploring venture with epic Diamond Star!