Jewels & Gems Star 2019 for Android

By match_three Free

Developer's Description

By match_three

Magic diamond power is in your hand now!

Slide fingers to take on hyper enchanting challenges in the Diamond Star land!

How to Play

- Swap to connect 3 or more diamonds of the same

- Match 4 diamonds to generate 1 Special Diamond

- Switch 2 Special Diamond for even greater crunching effect

- Match 5 diamonds vertically or horizontally for 1 Color Diamond

- The Special Diamond can clear diamonds of one same color

- Attain level aim within required moves

Tips: Crunch more diamonds each time. You will be rewarded!

Diamond Star New Features

- 144 new tricky diamond levels

- Enchanted & fresh scenes (Magic Woods, Morning Glade, Cliff Trail)

- Breathtaking diamond crunch effects

- An amazing arsenal of combos and power-ups

- Various preciously spectacular diamond elements

Start off for diamond exploring venture with epic Diamond Star!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.5002

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 2.5.5002

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

