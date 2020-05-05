Match and quest gems in fun gameplay to complete the mission goals.

It has a beautiful and cute game style, ideal for girls to play with their families and to play in anytime and anywhere!

- Match 3 or more identical gem in a line to crush them.

- You must have the sharpest mind. Learn to use special items.

- Combine 2 special item to make huge chain reaction to help you pass the level.

- If you have any difficulties passing a level you can use helpful props.

Colorful crushing effects and well designed for you to play in anytime and anywhere!

Let's go and crushing never stop!