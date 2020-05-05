Sign in to add and modify your software
Match and quest gems in fun gameplay to complete the mission goals.
It has a beautiful and cute game style, ideal for girls to play with their families and to play in anytime and anywhere!
- Match 3 or more identical gem in a line to crush them.
- You must have the sharpest mind. Learn to use special items.
- Combine 2 special item to make huge chain reaction to help you pass the level.
- If you have any difficulties passing a level you can use helpful props.
Colorful crushing effects and well designed for you to play in anytime and anywhere!
Let's go and crushing never stop!