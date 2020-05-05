Join or Sign In

Jewels & Gems Matching Game for iOS

By Toan Pham Free

By Toan Pham

Match and quest gems in fun gameplay to complete the mission goals.

It has a beautiful and cute game style, ideal for girls to play with their families and to play in anytime and anywhere!

- Match 3 or more identical gem in a line to crush them.

- You must have the sharpest mind. Learn to use special items.

- Combine 2 special item to make huge chain reaction to help you pass the level.

- If you have any difficulties passing a level you can use helpful props.

Colorful crushing effects and well designed for you to play in anytime and anywhere!

Let's go and crushing never stop!

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
